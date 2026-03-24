Sika's Financial Forecast Faces Uncertainty Amid Middle East Conflict

Swiss construction chemicals manufacturer Sika has warned that its annual results might reach the lower bounds of its anticipated outlook, as the ongoing Middle East conflict introduces economic volatility. While initial guidance predicted a 1-4% increase in local currency sales for 2026, CEO Thomas Hasler attributed potential downturns to rising inflation and oil price fluctuations resulting from the conflict.

Hasler reiterated commitments to original projections but acknowledged escalated uncertainties, particularly in energy pricing impacting the global economy. Sika's shares have suffered a nearly 19% decline since U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran began escalating. Despite assurances that existing projects remain unaffected, future developments could face delays if conflicts worsen.

Concerns about inflation, augmented by potential interest rate hikes, loom large for Sika. The company continues grappling with increased transportation and input costs, with oil being integral to its production. Efforts to counterbalance these challenges include strategic price hikes and leveraging a 200 million Swiss franc savings initiative. Optimism persists in Sika's growing market within data center construction projects.