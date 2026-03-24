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INS Nilgiri: India and Australia's Maritime Alliance Strengthens

The Indigenous stealth frigate INS Nilgiri, part of India's Project 17A, reached Sydney to participate in the Royal Australian Navy's international fleet review, marking its 125th anniversary. This deployment underscores increased maritime cooperation between India and Australia, emphasizing India's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The indigenous stealth frigate INS Nilgiri, the flagship of India's Project 17A, arrived in Sydney for the Royal Australian Navy's international fleet review, commemorating its 125th anniversary.

Marking a milestone in its overseas deployment, INS Nilgiri's presence in the southern hemisphere underscores the expanding maritime collaboration between India and Australia. It highlights India's role in fostering a secure and cooperative maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Indian Navy.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Eastern Naval Command, leads the Indian delegation, while Rear Admiral Alok Ananda will partake in the Fleet Commanders' Conference. The port call involves professional and multilateral activities, including exercise planning, expert exchanges, and sports, enhancing mutual understanding and maritime collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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