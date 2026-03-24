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Schindler Poised to Challenge Rival Merger

Schindler's CEO Paolo Compagna expressed readiness to oppose a merger between competitors Kone and TK Elevator. Describing it as potentially disruptive, Compagna emphasized that merging the third and fourth-largest lift manufacturers could lead to market chaos due to overlapping client bases and business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:07 IST
Schindler Poised to Challenge Rival Merger

Schindler is preparing to contest a proposed merger between its rivals Kone and TK Elevator, as confirmed by the Swiss company's CEO Paolo Compagna in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

Compagna warns that the merger, uniting the world's third and fourth-largest lift manufacturers, could result in significant industry upheaval. He described the potential scenario as a 'bloodbath' due to the challenges of aligning overlapping customer bases, production facilities, and teams.

This proposed deal, if successful, will be scrutinized by antitrust authorities given its far-reaching implications in the lifts and escalators sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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