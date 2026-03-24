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Shifting Tides: OnePlus India Navigates CEO Departure Amid Market Challenges

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, has stepped down as the company faces a 32% decline in shipments. His departure occurs amid a challenging market with declining smartphone volumes projected due to global memory chip shortages. Under Liu, OnePlus expanded into the mid-premium segment with its Nord series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:31 IST
Shifting Tides: OnePlus India Navigates CEO Departure Amid Market Challenges
CEO
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, has announced his resignation, the company revealed on Tuesday. His exit comes as the firm grapples with a downturn in smartphone shipments and prepares to tackle continued market challenges.

Under Liu's leadership, OnePlus India witnessed a steep 32% decline in shipments in 2025, as reported by Cybermedia Research. The smartphone industry anticipates a tough year, with the International Data Corporation predicting a significant drop in overall shipment volumes due to a global memory chip shortage.

Industry experts note Liu's tenure was marked by OnePlus's expansion into the mid-premium device segment with its Nord series, amidst fierce competition from brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Motorola. This strategic shift may have diluted its premium standing, affecting its ability to maintain dominance in India's high-tier smartphone market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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