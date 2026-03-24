Sika's Future Tethers on Middle East Conflict: CEO Insight

Sika, renowned for its construction chemicals, faces potential setbacks in its annual financial outlook due to the ongoing Iran war, revealed CEO Thomas Hasler. Despite earlier optimism for strong growth figures, Hasler now cautions that targets may trend lower amid increasing global uncertainties.

The company had projected a 1-4% annual sales increase and a robust EBITDA margin by 2026. However, heightened inflationary concerns and surging oil prices linked to Middle Eastern conflict jeopardize economic stability, threatening Sika's growth trajectory, as well as the wider construction sector.

Sika's reliance on the Middle East, comprising 4% of its sales, places it at risk, particularly following a 19% share price drop since regional conflicts escalated. While current projects remain untouched, future developments may falter if conflict persists, emphasizing the need for cautious strategic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)