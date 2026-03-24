Telangana's New Bill Sparks Debate on Fairness and Impartiality

The Telangana Cabinet recently approved the Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, 2026, aiming to curb divisive content that threatens communal harmony. However, concerns about impartial enforcement were raised by Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy, who demanded unbiased application of the legislation amid fears it could be selectively applied.

Reddy criticized the Telangana Congress government, noting that while Rahul Gandhi advocates for unity, his party's associates have been involved in divisive rhetoric. He insisted on equal application of the law, mirroring the sentiments of Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad leader Yamuna Pathak. Pathak urged that the law be enforced without appeasement politics, preserving public trust and constitutional integrity.

Alongside this, the Cabinet approved the Parent Support Bill, enforcing accountability towards elderly parents. Public representatives may face salary deductions for neglect. This policy marks a legal shift from moral duty to concrete governance, emphasizing family values and senior citizens' welfare as part of Telangana's broader legislative efforts for social welfare and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)