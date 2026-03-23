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Arson Attack on Jewish Community Ambulances Sparks Hate Crime Investigation

Four ambulances of a Jewish community organization in north London were burned in a suspected antisemitic hate crime. Authorities are treating the incident, which involved vehicles from the Hatzola volunteer service, as a targeted attack. The act follows rising antisemitic incidents globally and recent conflicts in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:12 IST
Arson Attack on Jewish Community Ambulances Sparks Hate Crime Investigation
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Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community organization in north London were set ablaze in what police are treating as a suspected antisemitic hate crime. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the fires targeted vehicles from Hatzola, a volunteer group providing emergency medical services.

The London Fire Brigade dispatched six fire engines and 40 firefighters to tackle the blaze, which was reported by residents at 0140 GMT. The fire, which caused explosions from multiple cylinders and damage to nearby properties, was declared under control by 0306 GMT, with no injuries reported.

This incident is part of a troubling rise in antisemitic attacks globally, particularly following events in the Middle East this October. The Community Security Trust's Chief Executive, Mark Gardner, noted parallels with similar attacks across Europe, as Britain sees heightened levels of antisemitic hate crimes.

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