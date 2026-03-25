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Debate Erupts Over Secondhand Military Planes After Tragic Crash in Colombia

A crash involving a secondhand Hercules CJ-130 military transport plane in Colombia, donated by the U.S., has sparked a debate led by President Gustavo Petro. The crash killed 67 soldiers and two policemen and highlighted issues with Colombia's military modernization efforts and budget cuts under Petro's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:04 IST
Debate Erupts Over Secondhand Military Planes After Tragic Crash in Colombia
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A tragic military plane crash in Colombia has sparked sharp remarks from President Gustavo Petro, who questioned the safety of using secondhand aircraft. The ill-fated Hercules CJ-130, donated by the U.S., crashed in Putumayo province, killing dozens of soldiers.

Officials are under pressure to investigate why the plane, which underwent a detailed overhaul in 2023, failed shortly after takeoff. Aviation expert Erich Saumeth insists good parts were not the issue, prompting further examination of the aircraft's weight and the runway's length.

Critics point to delays in military contracts and reduced flight hours due to budget cuts as key factors. Petro is pushing for modernization and accountability, stating mid-level bureaucrats should be removed if they cannot meet challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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