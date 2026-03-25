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Denmark's Election Drama: Frederiksen's Political Struggle Amid Greenland Tensions

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen faces political challenges after the election, with reduced support for her party amid domestic issues and international disputes over Greenland. Exit polls suggest a significant decline for the Social Democrats, potentially complicating her efforts to form a new government in Denmark's multi-party system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:07 IST
Denmark's Election Drama: Frederiksen's Political Struggle Amid Greenland Tensions
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Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emerged from Tuesday's election with a weakened position amid ongoing cost-of-living challenges, casting doubts on her political future. While she has been lauded for her firm stance against former U.S. President Donald Trump's intentions to acquire Greenland, domestic issues have taken center stage, shifting voter support.

Frederiksen's Social Democrats experienced a sharp decline in backing, dropping to between 19.2% and 21%, a stark contrast to the 27.5% obtained in the previous election. Exit polls suggest this may be the party's worst performance since the early 20th century, hindering her ability to easily secure the required support for forming a new government.

With potential alliances across the political spectrum necessary, Frederiksen's leadership and diplomatic strategies are scrutinized, especially in light of her approach to complex international relations and domestic policies. Despite anticipated challenges, her influence in Brussels remains respected, highlighting Denmark's firm stance on defense spending amid the Ukraine conflict.

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