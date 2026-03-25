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Runway Collision Raises Safety Concerns at LaGuardia Airport

The NTSB investigates a collision between an Air Canada jet and a firetruck at LaGuardia Airport, which resulted in the deaths of two pilots. The incident raises concerns about tracking and communication among airport vehicles and controllers. The ASDE-X system failed to alert on time due to technical limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:04 IST
Runway Collision Raises Safety Concerns at LaGuardia Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly collision involving an Air Canada jet and a firetruck at New York's LaGuardia Airport, which resulted in the deaths of two pilots.

According to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, the Airport Surface Detection Equipment Model X, a crucial safety system, failed to alert controllers due to the rapid series of events, highlighting concerns about tracking technology at U.S. airports.

The incident has also stirred debate over the workload and communication systems of airport controllers, especially when emergencies involve multiple parties. Despite standard staffing, the situation has intensified discussions around aviation safety protocols.

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