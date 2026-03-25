Diplomatic Dialogues: Qatar and Turkey's Role in Regional Stability

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, extended his gratitude to Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call for Turkey's ongoing efforts toward regional de-escalation.

According to a statement from the Qatari emir's office, the conversation emphasized the importance of collaborative peace efforts.

Earlier, Erdogan had reiterated Turkey's commitment to utilize all its resources in working towards peace amidst the ongoing Iran conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)