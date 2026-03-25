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Diplomatic Dialogues: Qatar and Turkey's Role in Regional Stability

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed gratitude to President Tayyip Erdogan over the phone for Turkey's efforts in reducing regional tensions. Erdogan affirmed Turkey's commitment to contributing to peace in the Iran conflict using all available resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:13 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Qatar and Turkey's Role in Regional Stability
Emir

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, extended his gratitude to Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call for Turkey's ongoing efforts toward regional de-escalation.

According to a statement from the Qatari emir's office, the conversation emphasized the importance of collaborative peace efforts.

Earlier, Erdogan had reiterated Turkey's commitment to utilize all its resources in working towards peace amidst the ongoing Iran conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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