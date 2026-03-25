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Markets Rally Amid Iran Ceasefire Hopes: Gains in Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks

Stocks in China and Hong Kong surged, boosted by optimism over potential progress in Iran ceasefire talks. Shanghai and Hong Kong indices made significant gains as positive sentiments emerged following comments from U.S. President Trump. Analysts remain cautious, citing geopolitical uncertainties, but investors are seizing short-term risk relief opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:05 IST
Markets Rally Amid Iran Ceasefire Hopes: Gains in Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks
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Stocks in China and Hong Kong experienced a surge on Wednesday, with gains attributed to optimistic developments in Iran ceasefire discussions. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.3%, reaching the pivotal 3,900 level, as the CSI 300 also noted a 1.4% increase.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose by 1.1%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index saw a noteworthy 1.9% increase. The upturn in market sentiment followed U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about advancements in negotiations to end the war with Iran. Despite ongoing tensions highlighted by Israel's recent attack on Tehran, investors are demonstrating a preference for hopeful outcomes.

With a general buoyancy in the region's markets, exemplified by MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index finding strength at 1.7%, there remains cautious optimism. Jasmine Duan of RBC Wealth Management notes a collective belief in a soon-to-end conflict, but acknowledges uncertainties. Meanwhile, technology stocks rebounded, and Chinese food delivery sectors surged following a regulatory-endorsed truce in a competitive pricing war.

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