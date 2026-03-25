Wall Street Rallies Amid Middle East De-escalation Hopes
Wall Street's primary indexes rose on Wednesday after signals of a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict calmed investor concerns about disrupted energy supplies. At the opening bell, the Dow Jones increased by 190 points, the S&P 500 by 42 points, and the Nasdaq by 244 points.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:18 IST
Wall Street's major indexes saw an uptick on Wednesday following indications of reduced tensions in the Middle East, which eased investor worries over potential disruptions in energy supplies.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 190.2 points, or 0.41%, reaching a level of 46,314.24. The S&P 500 experienced a similar rise, adding 42.0 points, or 0.64%, to hit 6,598.35.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gained 244.5 points, ascending by 1.12% to start the day at 22,006.428, as investor concerns diminished with the prospect of stabilized conditions in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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