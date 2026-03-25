Wall Street Rallies Amid Middle East De-escalation Hopes

Wall Street's major indexes saw an uptick on Wednesday following indications of reduced tensions in the Middle East, which eased investor worries over potential disruptions in energy supplies.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 190.2 points, or 0.41%, reaching a level of 46,314.24. The S&P 500 experienced a similar rise, adding 42.0 points, or 0.64%, to hit 6,598.35.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gained 244.5 points, ascending by 1.12% to start the day at 22,006.428, as investor concerns diminished with the prospect of stabilized conditions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)