Iran's Stance: A Negotiation at its Own Pace

Iran has reportedly assessed a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. However, Iranian officials, as cited by state broadcaster Press TV, deem the conditions proposed as excessive. Tehran has asserted its decision to terminate the war will be made independently and contingent upon meeting its own conditions.

The United States' efforts for resolution face a significant challenge, as Iran remains unmoved by external pressures and insists on dictating terms that align with its geopolitical strategies.

This development underscores the complex nature of international negotiations, where Iran is keen to retain agency over its decisions in the face of external diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)