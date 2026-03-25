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Trump Gears Up for Hard-Hitting Response to Iran

President Donald Trump is prepared to deliver an unprecedented military strike against Iran if Tehran does not recognize their military defeat, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. This statement adds tension to the already strained relations between the United States and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:25 IST
Trump Gears Up for Hard-Hitting Response to Iran
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is poised for a significant military response against Iran, as stated by President Donald Trump. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized this stance during a media briefing on Wednesday.

President Trump's declaration marks a potential escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The U.S. administration insists that Iran's military capabilities have been subdued.

This development arrives amid heightened diplomatic friction, leaving the international community on edge about potential outcomes. The situation remains fluid as both countries consider their next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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