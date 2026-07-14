Ex-Meta Employees Sue Over AI Discrimination
Former Meta Platforms employees are suing the company, alleging that its AI-driven software unfairly targeted individuals with disabilities or those on medical leave for layoffs. Meta has yet to comment on the matter.
- Country:
- United States
Twenty-six former employees of Meta Platforms have launched a legal battle against the tech giant. They claim that AI-driven software was used to unfairly select people with disabilities or those who had taken medical leave for mass layoffs.
The lawsuit highlights concerns over the role of artificial intelligence in employment decisions, raising questions about potential biases in such technologies.
As the case unfolds, Meta has yet to provide a statement in response to these serious allegations.
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