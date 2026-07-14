In a surprising political twist, Ukraine's parliament accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Tuesday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy requested the step-down, citing a need for new political strategies, though providing minimal explanation to the public.

Svyrydenko, an economist appointed in the wake of a major corruption scandal, emphasized the difficulty of the decisions made during her term, expressing gratitude for the support received. Critics, however, voiced dissatisfaction with her apparent inability to enact sufficient reforms.

The government's resignation opens the floor to potential successors, including Serhiy Koretskyi. As Ukraine battles ongoing war challenges, retaining economic stability against Russian attacks remains a key priority for any incoming administration. Svyrydenko stressed that the main challenge ahead is preparing for winter, with energy infrastructure under threat.