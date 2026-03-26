Empowering U.P.: Tripling Women's Workforce Participation and Expanding Cyber Security

Uttar Pradesh has seen a dramatic increase in women's workforce participation under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who credited the growth to enhanced safety and self-reliance initiatives by the government. Speaking at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, he stated that women's employment has surged from around 12 percent to over 36 percent in nine years.

Adityanath laid the foundation for a 144-bed girls' hostel and inaugurated a cyber forensic research laboratory. Highlighting the state's infrastructure development, he reiterated the commitment to eliminate gender bias and support female education and employment through working women's hostels in major cities.

The chief minister also underscored Uttar Pradesh's advancements in forensic science and cyber security. The state now boasts 12 forensic labs, with more underway, and increased cyber police presence. Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a manufacturing and innovation hub, with a focus on aligning youth skills with industry needs and future economic growth areas like green hydrogen, med-tech, and agri-tech.