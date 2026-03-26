Left Menu

CDC Leadership in Flux: Bhattacharya Stays at Helm Amid Director Search

Acting Director Jay Bhattacharya continues to lead the CDC as the search for a permanent head is underway. This leadership change follows the firing of previous director Susan Monarez by President Trump over vaccine policy disagreements. Six candidates are reportedly in consideration for the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 02:22 IST
CDC Leadership in Flux: Bhattacharya Stays at Helm Amid Director Search

Acting Director Jay Bhattacharya will maintain leadership of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the White House searches for a new permanent head, according to a health department spokesperson.

The CDC has faced leadership turmoil since President Trump dismissed Director Susan Monarez in August due to disagreements over vaccine policies, leading to Bhattacharya's temporary appointment.

Various candidates, including former Kentucky Governor Ernie Fletcher, are reportedly being considered for the permanent position as the process unfolds with involvement from Kennedy and HHS Chief Counselor Chris Klomp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026