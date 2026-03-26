CDC Leadership in Flux: Bhattacharya Stays at Helm Amid Director Search

Acting Director Jay Bhattacharya will maintain leadership of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the White House searches for a new permanent head, according to a health department spokesperson.

The CDC has faced leadership turmoil since President Trump dismissed Director Susan Monarez in August due to disagreements over vaccine policies, leading to Bhattacharya's temporary appointment.

Various candidates, including former Kentucky Governor Ernie Fletcher, are reportedly being considered for the permanent position as the process unfolds with involvement from Kennedy and HHS Chief Counselor Chris Klomp.

(With inputs from agencies.)