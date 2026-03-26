Dollar Gains Amid Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions

The dollar saw an uptick against major currencies on Wednesday as global inflation trends and uncertainties surrounding U.S.-Iran relations dominated traders' strategies. Iran, reviewing a proposal from the U.S. to end their conflict, has yet to make a decisive rejection, keeping tensions high in financial markets.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about progress in talks, Tehran denied direct negotiations have taken place. This, combined with a substantial rise in U.S. import prices— the largest in nearly four years— highlighted building inflationary pressures, contributing to market volatility.

The U.S. dollar index advanced to 99.62, with the euro and British pound weaker against the dollar. Meanwhile, mixed signals from key central banks and geopolitical tensions keep market watchers wary of volatility and upcoming policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)