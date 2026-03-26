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Southeast Asia's Nuclear Renaissance: Powering the Future

Southeast Asia is revisiting nuclear power as countries seek to meet rising energy demands of AI-driven data centers. With support from global partners, nations like Vietnam and Malaysia are leading the charge, aiming to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. However, safety and economic concerns remain significant hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:53 IST
Southeast Asia's Nuclear Renaissance: Powering the Future
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Nuclear power is undergoing a revival in Southeast Asia, as nations strive to meet the soaring energy demands spurred by artificial intelligence-driven data centers.

Countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia are advancing plans to establish nuclear energy infrastructures, reducing fossil fuel dependence and addressing climate change pressures.

However, safety concerns and economic factors continue to pose challenges in the region's nuclear energy ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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