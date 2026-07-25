Lando Norris Clinches Pole Position in a Game-Changing Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris achieved an impressive feat for McLaren by clinching pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix, ending Mercedes' longstanding qualifying dominance. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was promoted to the front row, benefiting from a penalty that pushed Hamilton down.

This marks a breakthrough for McLaren, aided by car upgrades, as Norris aims to repeat his Hungary success, though Ferrari remains a looming threat. Meanwhile, Antonelli of Mercedes holds a significant lead in the championship standings.

As grid positions shuffled, Hamilton faced setbacks due to a miscommunication, while Red Bull's Verstappen had a spin impacting others. The qualifying session closed with intense competition among top drivers as teams strategize for race day.