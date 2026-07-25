Lando Norris Clinches Pole Position in a Game-Changing Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris of McLaren secured pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix, halting Mercedes' qualifying reign. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc moved up to join Norris on the front row. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads the championship, while Lewis Hamilton's attempt was hindered by a stewards' penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 22:32 IST
Lando Norris Clinches Pole Position in a Game-Changing Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Lando Norris achieved an impressive feat for McLaren by clinching pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix, ending Mercedes' longstanding qualifying dominance. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was promoted to the front row, benefiting from a penalty that pushed Hamilton down.

This marks a breakthrough for McLaren, aided by car upgrades, as Norris aims to repeat his Hungary success, though Ferrari remains a looming threat. Meanwhile, Antonelli of Mercedes holds a significant lead in the championship standings.

As grid positions shuffled, Hamilton faced setbacks due to a miscommunication, while Red Bull's Verstappen had a spin impacting others. The qualifying session closed with intense competition among top drivers as teams strategize for race day.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026