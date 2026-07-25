Inferno Exodus: Unprecedented Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations in France and Spain

Unprecedented wildfires in the southwestern regions of France and Spain have relentlessly advanced, forcing the evacuation of thousands around Bordeaux and causing Spain to register its first wildfire-related death. The uncontrolled blazes, fueled by persistent droughts and record-breaking heatwaves tied to climate change, have ignited a continental crisis.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu declared the fires unparalleled, noting that military resources, including France's largest military transport aircraft, have been dispatched to assist beleaguered fire brigades. Meanwhile, Spain declared a national emergency, appealing to the European Union for additional air support as regional forces battled the flames.

High winds exacerbated the situation, spreading fires into popular tourist areas near Bordeaux and causing significant evacuations in both countries. With disrupted transport and compromised air quality, officials urge against outdoor activities, while evacuees recount hurried departures to escape the menacing infernos.