Sports Digest: Major Withdrawals and Dramatic Shifts

A roundup of current sports news highlighting key events such as the withdrawals of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic from the Canadian Open, the tragic passing of Super Bowl-winner Jordan Devey, surgery for Jays' Addison Barger, and LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers for a championship bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 22:29 IST
Sports Digest: Major Withdrawals and Dramatic Shifts
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  • Country:
  • Canada

In the world of sports, notable absences and significant decisions dominate the headlines. The Canadian Open faces star player withdrawals, as Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic opt out, attributing their decisions to health and workload management.

Tragedy struck with the death of former NFL player Jordan Devey at age 38, who passed away, leaving behind a mourning family supported by a GoFundMe initiative that has raised substantial funds.

In basketball, LeBron James stuns fans by joining the Philadelphia 76ers in pursuit of another title, while NBA enthusiasts eagerly watch his career unfold in this thrilling chapter. Meanwhile, WNBA All-Star Game ticket prices soar, reflecting the popularity of women's basketball.

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