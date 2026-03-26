NHRC Probes Deadly Milk Scandal in Andhra Pradesh

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped in after a media report linked 16 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district to adulterated milk consumption. Reports indicate that the milk, contaminated with ethylene glycol, triggered multi-organ failure, with four more victims currently receiving medical treatment.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to provide a comprehensive report within two weeks. The report must address the health status of the victims, the ongoing investigation, and any compensation to the victims' families, highlighting potential human rights violations due to this tragic incident.

The milk contamination came to light when several residents fell severely ill with symptoms like vomiting and acute renal dysfunction by mid-February 2026. The Varalakshmi Milk Dairy in Narsapuram village has been identified as the source, leading to an immediate halt of its milk supply to 106 households.

(With inputs from agencies.)