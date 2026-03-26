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Argentina's Energy Exports Set to Surge: A $50 Billion Opportunity by 2031

Argentina's energy exports, primarily through liquefied natural gas (LNG), are projected to reach $50 billion annually by 2031. Horacio Marin, CEO of YPF, forecasts significant investments in crude oil and infrastructure. Key developments in the Vaca Muerta region will enhance Argentina's global energy standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:34 IST
Argentina's Energy Exports Set to Surge: A $50 Billion Opportunity by 2031

Argentina is gearing up to become a global energy powerhouse, with energy exports anticipated to hit $50 billion annually by 2031, primarily through liquefied natural gas (LNG). Horacio Marin, CEO of YPF, announced this significant projection at an energy conference in Houston on Thursday.

Marin emphasized that an estimated $130 billion will be invested in Argentina by 2031, focusing on the development of crude oil, LNG, and necessary transport infrastructure stemming from the Vaca Muerta region, famed as the world's second-largest unconventional gas reserve and fourth-largest oil reserve. He also predicted that Argentina's oil output could rise to 1 million barrels per day by the year's end, up from the current 900,000 bpd.

In collaboration with companies such as Golar LNG, Pan American Energy, Pampa Energía, and Harbour Energy, YPF leads initiatives to transport gas from Vaca Muerta to a port in Rio Negro province. From there, LNG will be shipped globally. Two specialized ships, the Hilli Episeyo and MKII, expected to arrive by 2027 and 2028, will manage annual capacities of 2.4 and 3.5 million tons of LNG, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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