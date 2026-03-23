Narendra Modi: An Era of Transformative Leadership

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he is 'not just a person but an idea and an institution' as Modi set a new record with 8,931 days in public office.

Modi became India's longest-serving head of an elected government, eclipsing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's tenure. Chouhan, a senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM, praised Modi's relentless dedication to public service, emphasizing nationalism as his core inspiration.

Modi, he said, emerged as a beacon of trust in a time marred by scandals. Under Modi's governance, initiatives like Make in India and women's empowerment programs thrived, while national security measures grew firmer, signaling a transformative era for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)