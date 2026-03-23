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Narendra Modi: An Era of Transformative Leadership

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Narendra Modi, marking his record 8,931 days in public office. Chouhan highlighted Modi's impact on national development, leadership, and reform, celebrating initiatives promoting welfare, security, and empowerment. He noted Modi's rise as a trusted leader during corruption crises, marking a new development phase in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:23 IST
Narendra Modi: An Era of Transformative Leadership
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he is 'not just a person but an idea and an institution' as Modi set a new record with 8,931 days in public office.

Modi became India's longest-serving head of an elected government, eclipsing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's tenure. Chouhan, a senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM, praised Modi's relentless dedication to public service, emphasizing nationalism as his core inspiration.

Modi, he said, emerged as a beacon of trust in a time marred by scandals. Under Modi's governance, initiatives like Make in India and women's empowerment programs thrived, while national security measures grew firmer, signaling a transformative era for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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