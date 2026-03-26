Trump Hails Iran's Oil Tanker 'Present'
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran allowed 10 oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz in a goodwill gesture. This move is linked to ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving nuclear program disputes. Trump's remarks were made during a cabinet meeting at the White House.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:16 IST
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Iran permitted 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump described this as a goodwill gesture from Iran, signaling progress in ongoing negotiations.
Trump's comments, however, left some details unspecified, prompting curiosity about the wider implications.
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