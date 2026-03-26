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Future Education: AI Takes Center Stage at the White House

A humanoid robot, Figure 03, accompanied First Lady Melania Trump at a White House event promoting AI in education. This summit focused on how AI can personalize learning, urging collaboration between governments and tech firms. The event highlighted the global competition in AI development and its implications for education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 01:02 IST
Future Education: AI Takes Center Stage at the White House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, a humanoid robot named Figure 03 captured attention as it walked alongside U.S. First Lady Melania Trump down a red-carpeted White House hallway. The pair participated in an event urging increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education.

In the East Room, Figure 03 stood beside Trump to welcome first spouses from around the world to the 'Fostering the Future Together' summit, which was technology-focused. The robot expressed gratitude for participating in a historic movement to empower children through technology and education, greeting guests in 11 different languages.

Trump highlighted that Figure 03 is the first American-made humanoid guest at the White House. She emphasized the potential for governments and tech companies to collaborate on AI-driven educational tools, envisioning humanoids as future teachers capable of delivering personalized curricula.

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