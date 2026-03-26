Bill Maher to Receive Mark Twain Prize Amid White House Drama

Comedian Bill Maher has been announced as the latest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, an accolade awarded by the Kennedy Center recognizing significant contributions to humor and commentary in the United States. This prestigious prize has previously honored the likes of Conan O'Brien, Tina Fey, and Carol Burnett.

The announcement comes after a recent dispute, with White House communications director, Steven Cheung, labeling reports of Maher's win as "FAKE NEWS." The award presentation is scheduled for June 28, just before the Kennedy Center is set to close for extensive renovations, a decision influenced by President Trump's newly appointed board of trustees.

Maher's relationship with President Trump has been tumultuous. It dates back to a $5 million lawsuit from Trump in 2013 over a satirical comment. Despite their rocky past, Maher maintains a balanced view, acknowledging aspects of Trump's policies he supports while continuing to voice his critiques in the democratic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)