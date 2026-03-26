Global Markets Rattled as Middle East Tensions Spike Oil Prices

Major stock indexes slid on Thursday, with Brent oil futures surging past $105 a barrel. This rise stems from Iran's denial of negotiations with the U.S., diminishing hopes for a swift resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Iran's actions, including missile attacks on Israel, and U.S. President Donald Trump's stern warnings, have stoked fears of prolonged war, unsettling global markets. Oil and natural gas prices climbed, spotlighting potential energy supply disruptions.

Stock markets worldwide collectively fell, reflecting rising energy costs and inflation concerns. Safe-haven buying buoyed the U.S. dollar, while treasury and bond yields increased, notably affecting the global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)