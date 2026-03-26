Left Menu

Global Markets Rattled as Middle East Tensions Spike Oil Prices

Global markets stumbled as Brent oil futures soared above $105 due to the Middle East war, fueled by Iran's denial of talks with the U.S. Stock indexes fell globally amid fears of prolonged energy disruptions and rising inflation. The dollar surged in safe-haven buying, while bond yields increased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:47 IST
Global Markets Rattled as Middle East Tensions Spike Oil Prices

Major stock indexes slid on Thursday, with Brent oil futures surging past $105 a barrel. This rise stems from Iran's denial of negotiations with the U.S., diminishing hopes for a swift resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Iran's actions, including missile attacks on Israel, and U.S. President Donald Trump's stern warnings, have stoked fears of prolonged war, unsettling global markets. Oil and natural gas prices climbed, spotlighting potential energy supply disruptions.

Stock markets worldwide collectively fell, reflecting rising energy costs and inflation concerns. Safe-haven buying buoyed the U.S. dollar, while treasury and bond yields increased, notably affecting the global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina Declares CJNG as Terrorist Group: Implications and Reactions

Argentina Declares CJNG as Terrorist Group: Implications and Reactions

 Global
2
Bomb Threats Trigger High Alert in Jharkhand Courts

Bomb Threats Trigger High Alert in Jharkhand Courts

 India
3
Chhota Bheem Powers Voter Awareness in Howrah

Chhota Bheem Powers Voter Awareness in Howrah

 India
4
IOC Implements Gender Policy for Female Olympic Athletes

IOC Implements Gender Policy for Female Olympic Athletes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026