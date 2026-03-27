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Trump's Meeting with Micron Technology Leader Sparks Interest

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned a meeting with the head of Micron Technology during an appearance on Fox News' 'The Five'. He praised Micron as one of the hottest companies, highlighting its significant role in technology. The interaction drew attention to Micron's influence in the tech industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:20 IST
Trump's Meeting with Micron Technology Leader Sparks Interest
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On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his recent meeting with the chief executive of Micron Technology.

In a conversation on Fox News' 'The Five', Trump described Micron as one of the 'hottest' companies today.

This endorsement underscores Micron Technology's prominent position within the technology sector.

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