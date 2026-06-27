Mixed Moves on Wall Street: Healthcare Gains, AI Chip Stocks Fall

Wall Street showed mixed performance, with gains in healthcare led by Moderna despite AI-related chip stocks falling. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices saw declines due to pressure on semiconductor companies. Inflation concerns and speculation about U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes continue to influence investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Street Was Mixed On Friday | Updated: 27-06-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 00:03 IST
Mixed Moves on Wall Street: Healthcare Gains, AI Chip Stocks Fall
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Wall Street experienced a mixed performance on Friday, marked by positive moves in healthcare stocks, with Moderna leading the charge, while AI-related chip stocks saw a decline from their recent highs. The Nasdaq was positioned for a decline of more than 4% for the week, and the S&P 500 was on track for a drop of over 1%, despite strong earnings reports from companies like Micron Technology.

Apple saw a partial recovery with a 1.5% increase following a selloff due to price hikes on its iPad and MacBook products, attributed to rising costs of memory and storage chips. Meanwhile, Moderna's stocks surged by 13% to their highest level since 2024 after showcasing its pipeline in an investor event. The S&P 500 healthcare index was up by 2.5%, leading gains among sector indexes, while the PHLX chip index fell over 4%, highlighting the volatility among AI-related chipmakers.

Financial experts caution against assuming a major tech correction, attributing current investor concerns to profitability and capital expenditure issues. Inflation pressures, evidenced by a rise above 4% in May linked to tensions in Iran influencing energy prices, continue to fuel debates around potential Federal Reserve rate hikes. Nevertheless, consumer sentiment in the U.S. showed improvement, offering some resilience amid high living costs.

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