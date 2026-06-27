Bolton's Guilty Plea and Trump's Sharp Rebuke: A High-Stakes Political Drama

John Bolton, once a trusted advisor in the White House, now finds himself at the center of a legal whirlwind after pleading guilty to mishandling classified information. Bolton, who served under former President Donald Trump, appeared in federal court on Friday to face these allegations.

Accused of sharing over 1,000 pages of sensitive material for a memoir, Bolton's plea agreement includes a potential prison sentence of up to five years, a $2.25 million fine, and community service. The legal proceedings have also reignited public tension with Trump, who has lambasted Bolton on social media.

In a separate but related twist, Bolton's lawyer drew a parallel between his client's case and Trump's ongoing legal issues concerning classified document handling, underscoring a contentious chapter in American political and legal history.