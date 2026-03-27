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Chinese Stocks Uptick Amid Global Turmoil: Industry Insights

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks saw gains on Friday, buoyed by robust industrial profit data despite ongoing Middle East tensions. Chinese indexes showed improvement, with the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng Index rising. Economists suggest China's reduced oil vulnerability could support further policy easing amidst global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:08 IST
Chinese Stocks Uptick Amid Global Turmoil: Industry Insights
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Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks experienced a rise on Friday, outperforming regional indices. This boost was largely attributed to strong industrial profit figures, which improved market sentiment despite the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The Shanghai Composite Index showed a gain of 0.26% by midday, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased by 0.55%. Analysts pointed out that reports of profit growth among China's industrial firms have reinforced recovery signals in the economy, offering a glimmer of hope even amidst a turbulent global backdrop.

Economists from Barclays suggest China has managed to diminish its susceptibility to oil shocks and might take advantage of this position to facilitate modest policy easing. Investors are closely monitoring upcoming manufacturing activity data for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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