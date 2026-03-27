Trinamool Congress MP Addresses Growing Digital Addiction Crisis

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien raised alarming concerns in the Rajya Sabha over the escalating issue of digital addiction affecting children and youth. O'Brien highlighted that approximately 20,000 young people die by suicide annually due to this crisis, urging the government to take immediate action.

During Zero Hour in the Upper House, O'Brien cited studies revealing that youth are spending up to eight hours daily on screens and mobile devices—totals exceeding 100 days per year. He noted that 68 countries have already banned mobiles in educational settings to combat similar issues.

Excessive screen time, according to O'Brien, disrupts sleep, increases anxiety, and causes mood swings due to dopamine spikes in the brain. His proactive suggestions included mindful phone usage and offline periods. He appealed to the government to promote digital well-being and address youth mental health collaboratively.

(With inputs from agencies.)