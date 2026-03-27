Jordan Eyes Historic World Cup Journey

Under the leadership of coach Jamal Sellami, Jordan's soccer team is gearing up for an ambitious first appearance at the World Cup in North America. Sellami has encouraged his players to emulate Morocco's unexpected run to the semi-finals in the tournament four years ago as they prepare for their own historic campaign.

Jordan has been drawn into Group J alongside Austria, Algeria, and Argentina. The team's final training sessions are taking place in Antalya this week, with a media blackout to maintain focus and refine strategies. Despite their underdog status, the players are determined to advance beyond expectations.

As part of their preparations, Jordan will face Costa Rica and Nigeria in a regional tournament held in Turkey. Although the players express concern over the ongoing war in the Middle East, they remain focused and excited about the opportunity to compete on football's grandest stage. The team is committed to making history and not merely participating in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)