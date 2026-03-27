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Jordan Eyes Historic World Cup Journey

Jordan's national soccer team, led by coach Jamal Sellami, is preparing for its World Cup debut in North America. Drawing inspiration from Morocco's past success, the team aims to surprise in Group J, facing Austria, Algeria, and Argentina, with a strong belief in their potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:09 IST
Jordan Eyes Historic World Cup Journey
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Under the leadership of coach Jamal Sellami, Jordan's soccer team is gearing up for an ambitious first appearance at the World Cup in North America. Sellami has encouraged his players to emulate Morocco's unexpected run to the semi-finals in the tournament four years ago as they prepare for their own historic campaign.

Jordan has been drawn into Group J alongside Austria, Algeria, and Argentina. The team's final training sessions are taking place in Antalya this week, with a media blackout to maintain focus and refine strategies. Despite their underdog status, the players are determined to advance beyond expectations.

As part of their preparations, Jordan will face Costa Rica and Nigeria in a regional tournament held in Turkey. Although the players express concern over the ongoing war in the Middle East, they remain focused and excited about the opportunity to compete on football's grandest stage. The team is committed to making history and not merely participating in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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