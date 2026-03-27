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Excise Duty Cuts: Relief or Mere Narrative Shift?

The Congress criticizes the government's recent excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, claiming they represent narrative relief rather than actual consumer benefits. While the cuts alleviate some financial pressure on oil companies, retail prices remain unchanged. Global crude price hikes persist due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:10 IST
Excise Duty Cuts: Relief or Mere Narrative Shift?
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The Congress party has accused the government of creating an illusory sense of relief regarding the recent excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, asserting these reductions offer no real benefit to consumers or dealers. Sanctioned cuts include a drop in excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and an outright exemption for diesel.

According to Pawan Khera, the head of the Congress's media and publicity department, any perceived price relief is purely narrative and not reality. He claims that consumers see unchanged prices despite headlines suggesting reductions. The key change, he explains, is the reduction of a 'special additional excise duty,' historically absorbed by Oil Marketing Companies.

The international rise in crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions has led to unchanged pump rates, despite the tax relief measures. This has strained oil companies financially. The cuts, albeit modest, offer some fiscal relief to these companies but fail to impact retail pricing. Share prices for companies like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL experienced an uptick on the market as a result.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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