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Political Tensions and Citizenship Debacles: North Bengal's Electoral Storm

As North Bengal's Dinhata and Sitalkuchi constituencies approach crucial elections, political tensions and citizenship issues loom large. TMC's Udayan Guha, a three-term MLA, faces BJP's newcomer Ajay Roy. Meanwhile, former enclave residents face citizenship disputes, while political violence intermittently erupts, casting a shadow over the volatile region's electoral landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coochbehar | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:10 IST
Political Tensions and Citizenship Debacles: North Bengal's Electoral Storm
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions run high as the Dinhata and Sitalkuchi constituencies in North Bengal's Cooch Behar district approach the pivotal elections on April 23. Known for political violence, the region awaits potential clashes between TMC and BJP factions, raising concerns about law and order.

In Dinhata, TMC incumbent Udayan Guha, also North Bengal Development minister, focuses on development rather than confrontational rhetoric, as he faces BJP's Ajay Roy. Guha, a seasoned politician, has a complicated history in the region, marked by a narrow loss in 2021 and a by-poll comeback.

Amidst the political strife, former enclave residents grapple with citizenship ambiguities, with many having their names struck from electoral rolls. Political violence adds to the unrest, as the community faces prolonged uncertainty. This volatile backdrop is fueling apprehension among voters and candidates alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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