India's Strategic Tax Cuts: Shielding Consumers Amid Global Oil Turmoil

In response to unstable global oil markets driven by the conflict in Iran, India has slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel, effectively cushioning consumers from a potential inflation surge.

The country's finance ministry announced a reduction in special excise duty on petrol to 3 rupees per litre from 13, and on diesel to zero from 10 rupees.

Despite these consumer-friendly measures, the government has introduced windfall taxes on aviation fuel and diesel exports, strategically balancing fiscal responsibilities with immediate economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)