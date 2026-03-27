India's Strategic Tax Cuts: Shielding Consumers Amid Global Oil Turmoil
India has reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel to mitigate inflation risks and safeguard consumers during volatile global oil market conditions due to the Iran war. Concurrently, the country has imposed windfall taxes on diesel and aviation fuel exports. This move aligns with upcoming elections, aiming to shield voters from price hikes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:04 IST
In response to unstable global oil markets driven by the conflict in Iran, India has slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel, effectively cushioning consumers from a potential inflation surge.
The country's finance ministry announced a reduction in special excise duty on petrol to 3 rupees per litre from 13, and on diesel to zero from 10 rupees.
Despite these consumer-friendly measures, the government has introduced windfall taxes on aviation fuel and diesel exports, strategically balancing fiscal responsibilities with immediate economic pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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