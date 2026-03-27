India Assures Fertiliser Availability Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

In a statement addressing the Lok Sabha, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda assured the public that India has ample reserves to meet farmers' fertiliser needs despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Nadda confirmed discussions with state agriculture ministers to maintain transparency about the fertiliser availability amidst the West Asia conflict. He emphasized that the government is actively seeking new markets to diversify its import strategy.

While concerns arise over shipping route disruptions, India, a significant fertiliser importer, is strategically bolstering its reserves for the kharif season, ensuring that farmers have uninterrupted access to vital agricultural inputs.