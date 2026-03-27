Jammu & Kashmir's Ambitious Hydropower Expansion Plan
The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to triple its hydropower capacity to 11,000 MW by 2035. With 15,000 MW of the 18,000 MW potential already identified, efforts include projects across government, central, and private sectors. Accelerated development follows the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir government announced plans to significantly enhance its hydropower capacity to 11,000 MW by 2035.
Out of the estimated 18,000 MW potential, 15,000 MW has been identified, with current operational capacity harnessing 3,540.15 MW across projects from various sectors including government, central, and private.
This expansion follows the Indus Water Treaty's suspension, prompting accelerated project development and exploration of storage potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Jammu
- Kashmir
- hydropower
- expansion
- capacity
- projects
- government
- energy
- NHPC
- Indus
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