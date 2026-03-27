Jammu & Kashmir's Ambitious Hydropower Expansion Plan

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced plans to significantly enhance its hydropower capacity to 11,000 MW by 2035.

Out of the estimated 18,000 MW potential, 15,000 MW has been identified, with current operational capacity harnessing 3,540.15 MW across projects from various sectors including government, central, and private.

This expansion follows the Indus Water Treaty's suspension, prompting accelerated project development and exploration of storage potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)