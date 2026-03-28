Government Buildings to Reclaim State Functions: Major Shift Announced by CM

The Chief Minister of the state, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced on Saturday a strategic shift to improve resource utilization. Government offices currently operating from rented private premises will be relocated to vacant state-owned buildings. This move, intended to address unexploited infrastructures, was disclosed during an Assembly session.

In the same session, discussions on workers' welfare were brought to light. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh revealed plans concerning the status of gram panchayat watchmen, alongside providing reservation benefits to persons with disabilities in various departments, as emphasized by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, structural safety concerns were also raised. Congress MLA Chandrashekhar highlighted potential risks associated with water storage tanks in the Dharampur constituency, soliciting a preemptive solution. The Deputy CM acknowledged these concerns, indicating government vigilance towards remedial measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)