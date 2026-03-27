Middle East Tensions Weigh on Wall Street as Markets Brace for Uncertainty
Wall Street's indexes were set to open lower amid ongoing Middle East tensions and skeptical investor sentiment, despite the U.S. extending a deadline with Iran. Oil prices rose, complicating central bank policies. Recent market corrections suggest fear-driven reactions, while Unity Software shares climbed on strong revenue predictions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:37 IST
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is casting a shadow over Wall Street, with major indexes preparing to open lower on Friday.
The U.S. has extended its deadline with Iran concerning the Strait of Hormuz, but investors remain cautious.
Rising oil prices deepen concerns about inflation and future interest rates as skepticism lingers over progress in negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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