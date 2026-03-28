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Geopolitical Tensions Spark Fuel Supply Concerns for Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, operator of Domino's and Dunkin', faces LPG supply constraints due to Middle East geopolitical tensions. The company is shifting to alternative energy sources and engaging with oil marketing companies to manage the situation. Operational impacts are being actively managed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:05 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Spark Fuel Supply Concerns for Jubilant FoodWorks
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  • India

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, known for its operation of fast-food giants Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, is grappling with a supply crunch of LPG cylinders within its store network. This constraint arises from ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, impacting distribution across the country.

In response, the company is proactively shifting towards alternative energy solutions such as electricity and piped natural gas (PNG) to mitigate the impact. The transition efforts are part of a broader strategy to ensure uninterrupted operations despite the fuel supply issues.

Jubilant is maintaining constant communication with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to stay updated on the situation's developments and to respond adequately. The company's resilient systems are expected to manage these short-term challenges effectively, keeping operational disruptions to a minimum.

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