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Gulf States Demand Comprehensive Deal to Secure Future Stability

Gulf Arab states urge the U.S. to negotiate a deal with Iran that goes beyond ending war, aiming to curb Iran's missile and drone capabilities permanently and prevent energy supplies from being weaponized. Officials stress the need for enforceable terms to ensure long-term regional stability and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:31 IST
Gulf States Demand Comprehensive Deal to Secure Future Stability

Gulf Arab states are pressing the United States to strike a comprehensive deal with Iran that extends beyond merely ending the ongoing war, demanding a permanent curb on Iran's missile and drone capabilities, four Gulf insiders revealed.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by April 7 or face targeted destruction of its energy infrastructure. However, Gulf policymakers are concerned with establishing a sustainable regional order post-conflict, insiders told Reuters.

During private discussions, Gulf officials stressed that a ceasefire will not suffice, emphasizing the need for a durable agreement addressing missile threats, proxy warfare, and maritime security. The Gulf nations seek guarantees that the Strait of Hormuz remains non-militarized to ensure regional stability.

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