Gulf States Demand Comprehensive Deal to Secure Future Stability

Gulf Arab states are pressing the United States to strike a comprehensive deal with Iran that extends beyond merely ending the ongoing war, demanding a permanent curb on Iran's missile and drone capabilities, four Gulf insiders revealed.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by April 7 or face targeted destruction of its energy infrastructure. However, Gulf policymakers are concerned with establishing a sustainable regional order post-conflict, insiders told Reuters.

During private discussions, Gulf officials stressed that a ceasefire will not suffice, emphasizing the need for a durable agreement addressing missile threats, proxy warfare, and maritime security. The Gulf nations seek guarantees that the Strait of Hormuz remains non-militarized to ensure regional stability.