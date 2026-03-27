G7 Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Iran

The G7 foreign ministers have called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Iran, urging the cessation of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The ministers delivered their joint statement on the second day of the G7 summit in France, highlighting the conflict's impact on regional stability.

The ministers stressed the critical need for cooperation through diverse partnerships to address global economic challenges. They noted how disruptions to energy, economic, fertilizer, and commercial supply chains directly affect citizens worldwide.

In their statement, the G7 ministers reiterated their commitment to the restoration of safe and toll-free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the regional and global importance of this critical maritime passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)