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G7 Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Iran

The G7 foreign ministers urged an immediate halt to civilian and infrastructure attacks in the Iran conflict. They emphasized reducing the conflict's impact on regional partners and highlighted the importance of partnerships to support global economic stability and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:19 IST
G7 Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Iran

The G7 foreign ministers have called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Iran, urging the cessation of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The ministers delivered their joint statement on the second day of the G7 summit in France, highlighting the conflict's impact on regional stability.

The ministers stressed the critical need for cooperation through diverse partnerships to address global economic challenges. They noted how disruptions to energy, economic, fertilizer, and commercial supply chains directly affect citizens worldwide.

In their statement, the G7 ministers reiterated their commitment to the restoration of safe and toll-free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the regional and global importance of this critical maritime passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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