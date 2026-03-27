EU Ministers Unite to Tackle Energy Security Amid Iran Conflict

The energy ministers of European Union countries are scheduled to hold an extraordinary videocall on Tuesday to discuss the impact of the ongoing Iran conflict on Europe's energy security. The meeting comes as the EU seeks to ensure a stable supply of energy during tense geopolitical times.

A spokesperson for Cyprus' EU presidency confirmed this development on Friday, underscoring the urgency with which the EU is responding to the situation. The rotating presidency, currently held by Cyprus, is responsible for organizing and chairing these critical meetings of EU member states.

As tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, the EU aims to proactively address potential disruptions in energy supplies, a move that highlights its commitment to energy security for its member nations.