Tanker Drama: From Cuba to Venezuela
A Hong Kong-flagged tanker carrying 200,000 barrels of Russian-origin fuel, initially destined for Cuba, has arrived in Venezuelan waters after being stranded in the Atlantic Ocean for weeks. The ship, Sea Horse, rerouted from its original path to head toward Venezuela this month.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:28 IST
A Hong Kong-flagged tanker named Sea Horse, carrying around 200,000 barrels of Russian-origin fuel, has made its way into Venezuelan waters, according to LSEG ship monitoring data released on Friday.
This vessel reportedly loaded the diesel from Russia earlier in the year via a ship-to-ship transfer. Its original destination was Cuba.
The ship had been stuck in the Atlantic Ocean for several weeks before recently changing its course from Cuba to Venezuela.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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