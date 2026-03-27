Marco Rubio Calls for Change in Cuba's Governmental System
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the situation in Cuba with G7 counterparts in Paris, emphasizing the need for changes on the communist-run island. He stated that the economic progress is hindered by the current system of government and highlighted issues like power blackouts due to aging infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened with international leaders in Paris to address the pressing situation in Cuba, urging for systemic governmental changes to incite economic improvements.
Rubio highlighted that the inherent issues plaguing the Cuban economy are tightly linked to the current communist regime, expressing doubt about any near-term change without political overhaul.
Stressing the urgency, he pointed to the frequent power blackouts plaguing the island, attributing these to outdated infrastructure that demands immediate attention and modernization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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